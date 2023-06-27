Madagascar National Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Madagascar a heartfelt congratulations as you celebrate 63 years of independence on June 26.

The United States values Madagascar as a partner, and I am proud of the ways we have expanded our bilateral relationship. I am optimistic we can continue to strengthen ties between our great nations, and I affirm our shared commitment to democratic values as Madagascar prepares for national elections later this year.

Best wishes to the people of Madagascar as you celebrate this day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State