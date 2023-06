Tunis/Tunisia — South African swimmer Amica De Jagger bagged the Gold medal at the 5-km women's Open-Water final of the African Beach Games, held in Hammamet on Tuesday.

She timed 1:04:05,09, besting silver medalist compatriot Kate Jean Beavon (1:06:35,44), who was followed by Morocco's Malak Meqdar, winner of the bronze medal, clocking 1:07:29,75.

Tunisian swimmers Jamila Boulekbech and Elaa Ben Miled abandoned the race following jellyfish stings.