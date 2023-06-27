South Africa: Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu Receives 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team, 27 Jun

press release

Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu to receive our 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team upon their Arrival at the O.R Tambo International Airport

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu in collaboration with the Special Olympics South Africa invites members of the media to the official welcoming ceremony of our 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team. The welcome ceremony will take place tomorrow, Tuesday the 27th of June 2023 at the O.R Tambo International Airport.

The 2023 Special Olympics South Africa National Team will return home to a hero's welcome after an extraordinary performance at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. The team amassed an awe-inspiring medal tally of 22 Gold, 20 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals, placing them among the top contenders and reinforcing their status as true champions. This remarkable achievement holds great significance for South Africa, as it exemplifies the extraordinary talent, determination, and resilience of our athletes.

The Special Olympics South Africa National Team has shattered barriers, defied expectations, and emerged as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation. They are a testament to the transformative power of sports and the positive impact it has on individuals and communities.

In welcoming these remarkable team of athletes, Deputy Minister Mafu will also be joined by a delegation from Special Olympics South Africa; and the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD).

Details of the Official Welcoming Ceremony are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Time: 08:00

Venue: O.R Tambo International Arrivals Terminal

