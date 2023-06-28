Zimbabweans Warned Against Buying Drugs Linked to Birth Defects

27 June 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Adelaide Kuudzerema

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned Zimbabweans against buying two cancer medications that have been found to cause birth defects.

In an official statement, Richard Rukwata, the director of MCAZ, identified the drugs as Isotretinoin and Thalidomide.

"These two formulations have teratogenic effects when taken by women of childbearing age, a teratogen causes fetal abnormalities resulting in birth defects including death, Isotretinoin has major effects such as learning disabilities, psychomotor and mental retardation in children exposed prenatally," he said.

Isotretinoin, also known as 13-cis-retinoic acid and sold under the brand name Accutane among others, is primarily used for the treatment of severe acne.

It is also prescribed to prevent certain skin cancers.

Thalidomide, sold under various brand names such as Contergan and Thalomid, is an oral medication used to treat a range of cancers, graft-versus-host disease, and several skin disorders.

Rukwata further warned of additional adverse effects associated with these medications, including damage to facial features, genitalia, and internal organs such as the heart and kidneys.

MCAZ further emphasized that both medicines should only be prescribed by specialist practitioners and dispensed from pharmacy departments in central hospitals or other authorized facilities.

"Due to these severe adverse effects both medicines may only be prescribed by specialist practitioners, stored and dispensed from pharmacy departments of central hospitals or other facilities duly authorised to do so by the medical body.

"MCAZ is strongly advising members of the public against buying and selling of Isotretinoin and Thalidomide without first consulting a specialist dermatologist or oncologist respectively, if a member of the public procured any of the two medicines without consulting a specialist dermatologist or oncologist, you are required to report to the Authority for assistance as you may be at risk," Rukwata added.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.