South Africa: Off-Duty Cop Gunned Down Outside Nightclub By Another Cop

A cop was gunned down outside a nightclub in Braamfischerville in the early hours of Monday morning, by another cop!

Both the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer and the South African Police Service (SAPS) officer were off-duty. The two cops had a fight at the parking lot outside the club when the incident happened.

A video of the incident has since surfaced and it is being shared by social media users showing the officer wearing a white top holding a gun in his right hand trying to pull a man from the car.

Moments later gunshots are heard and the man who was holding the gun is seen lying on the floor with blood on his chest.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident and said it is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

"We know about the incident but we can't comment as the officer was off duty. The matter is being handled by Ipid for investigation," said Fihla.

Meanwhile, Ipid has confirmed that it is investigating a murder case after a member of the Johannesburg Metro Police was gunned down allegedly by a South African Police Service member.

Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the department is aware of the incident and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a JMPD officer.

Raburabu said no one had been arrested so far and investigations continue.