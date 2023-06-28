South Africa: Ethekwini May Be in the Kak, for the Kak

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality is facing legal action from the DA over the closure of popular beaches in Durban due to sewage infrastructure problems.

The municipality has announced the immediate closure of beaches in the south and north of Durban due to high levels of E. coli contamination.

Gavin Hegter, the DA Ward 64 councillor and chair of the Sewage Task Team, criticised the eThekwini municipality for failing to address the ageing sewage infrastructure, which poses a danger to the lives of residents and visitors.

Hegter stated that water pumps are not functioning, causing millions of litres of sewage and dangerous chemicals to leak into the sea and rivers.

The DA has taken the municipality to court, waiting for a response before the end of the business day on Tuesday.

The situation has been exacerbated by recent floods that damaged water pumps.

Although the eThekwini municipality received approximately R1.5 billion to repair flood-damaged infrastructure in the previous financial year, Hegter argued that more funding is needed, particularly for the sewage infrastructure, which requires around R3 billion for proper repairs.

Community members and visitors are at risk due to the ongoing crisis, and many were hoping that the beaches would be reopened in time for the winter school holidays.

However, there is currently no specific date for when the beaches will be reopened, according to Lindiwe Khuzwayo, the head of eThekwini Communications.

In December, the municipality previously announced the closure of the beaches due to E. coli contamination, which sparked anger among the public.

The DA and ActionSA have been in conflict with the eThekwini municipality over this issue since last year, advocating for urgent action to address the sewage infrastructure problems and ensure the safety of beachgoers.