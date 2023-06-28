South Africa: 25-Year-Old Doc Youngest in SA to Conquer Everest

Dr Gabriella Nel has made history by becoming the youngest South African to summit Mount Everest.

She reached the summit on 17 May, shortly after her 25th birthday.

Nel, a former student of St Andrew's School for Girls in South Africa, is working as a medical doctor in Australia.

On Facebook the school praised her as an "Old Girl" and commended her for becoming not only the youngest South African to summit Everest, but also the youngest medical doctor in the world to achieve this milestone.

She faced some challenges, including having to deal with frostbite during her descent. She was rescued by her team from camp three and she credits them with saving her life, Good Things Guy reported.

The frostbite affected both her hands and feet, with her right hand being classified as grade four and her left-hand grades one and two.

Despite the difficulties, Gabriella remains determined to do the climb again someday, showcasing her resilience and passion for mountaineering.

Gabriella shared her Everest adventure with Makalu Adventures, offering insights into the highs and lows of her journey.

