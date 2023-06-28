South Africa: SA, Germany Strengthen Ties At 11th Bi-National Commission

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor says South Africa's relationship with Germany is one of the most crucial and strategic, with the European country being a major investor and an important development partner.

The Minister was speaking during the 11th Meeting of South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday, where she hosted her counterpart Annalena Baerbock, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Pandor said the South Africa-Germany Bi-National Commission is one of the most substantive the country has.

Highlighting the importance and closeness of relations between the two countries, Pandor said South Africa is Germany's largest trading partner in Africa.

"At the same time, Germany is the third largest export market for South African products, most of which are value-added. The German economy is export-focused and yet we have a healthy trade surplus. Your country is a major investor in South Africa and an important development partner," Pandor told her counterpart.

The Minister said Germany is the third largest source of overseas tourists to South Africa.

Before the pandemic, the country received about 350 000 German tourists a year. This dropped to only 44 000 in 2021, but is already back above the 200 000 mark currently.

"COVID-19 illustrated the importance of international cooperation to deal with international problems. We differed strongly on issues of vaccine equity during the pandemic, but Germany is today an important partner in the establishment of the mRNA vaccine transfer hub in South Africa.

"Climate change is a matter of concern to all of us and will impact on all of us. Again, we can count on Germany as a valuable partner in our Just Energy Transition journey," Pandor said.

Referring to the Agreed Report of the BNC, which is almost 50 pages in total, Pandor said it is clear that the two countries' relationship is "very substantial, very diverse and it benefits our people in various ways".

South Africa and Germany share many common values on matters of peace and security, human rights, climate change and sustainability, and economic development.

In order to pursue these values more effectively, Pandor said both South Africa and Germany believe in the need to reform the United Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister told her counterpart that she remains keen to have a discussion on the Women, Peace and Security agenda, and to find ways in which South Africa and Germany can cooperate to improve the lives of women in places such as Afghanistan and Palestine.

Turning to various challenges facing country, Pandor told her counterpart that these challenges also bring great opportunities.

"You will be aware of our energy challenges, which can mostly be ascribed to our aging coal-fired power stations, which can no longer function at optimum level. However, at the same time, the development of alternative energy sources, be they renewable such as solar or wind, or green hydrogen, have grown exponentially.

"Our government will publish its strategy for electric vehicles in a few months, and we hope that the German automotive companies that are here already will utilise this opportunity to expand their capacity and produce electric vehicles in the same quantity and quality as they do internal combustion engine vehicles at the moment," Pandor said.