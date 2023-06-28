Zimbabwe: Warriors Defender Tendayi Darikwa Moves to Cyprus

ENGLAND-BORN Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has reached an agreement to join Cypriot First Division side Apollon Limassol after recently parting ways with relegated English side Wigan Athletic.

The 31-year-old Zimbabwe international is scheduled to undergo his medical in the coming days before signing a two-year contract until May 2025.

A statement by the club reads: "Apollon Football (Public) Ltd, announces the agreement in principle with football player Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025.

"Tendayi was born in December 1991 and plays as a right back.

"The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in England playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan, making over 350 appearances in League Two, League One and the Championship.

"Tendayi is expected in Cyprus in the coming days to undergo a medical and for the deal to be confirmed."

Darikwa's move to Cyprus comes following his former club Wigan Athletic's relegation from the Championship, ending his two-and-a-half year stay at the club.

The versatile defender has joined Wigan from then Championship side Nottingham Forest in January 2021, helping them escape relegation from League One in his first season before captaining them to the third tier title the following year.

Darikwa remained a regular this campaign but was unable to prevent the club dropping back down to League One and he departs after making 116 appearances during his time in Lancashire.

The Latics finished bottom of the Championship this season and will start next season in League One with a four point deduction after once again failing to pay the player's wages on time this month.