Malawi: China Pledges to Support Malawi's Security Agencies

The Chinese government has expressed commitment to support in strengthening the Malawi's security agencies.

The commitment has been made today Tuesday, during a meeting between the Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou and the Homeland Security Minister Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

According to Zhou, the meeting with the minister has enabled them to discuss high- level security issues that will help the country to strengthen its security to fight cross-border crimes.

Zhou added that the discussion has been a catalyst to strengthen international cooperation between Malawi and China for the benefit of people from the two nations.

The Chinese ambassador has also pledged to support the Ministry of Homeland Security through the provision of training to security officers, materials support as well as other expertise in relation to security matters.

"We had an in depth discussion on bilateral cooperation on the security situation, so we are looking at the possibilities of expanding the national global security initiative that will help to deal with security challenges in Malawi as well as offering practical need for international cooperation in an effort to fight cross-border crimes," he said.

On his part Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma thanked the Chinese government for its interest in supporting the Malawi government in a number of aspects including security.

Ng'oma believes that the national Global security initiative which the Chinese government is spearheading will help to strengthen the bilateral relations between Malawi and the Chinese government.

"The national global security initiative is very important, especially at a critical time like this when we want to make sure that we control cyber crimes and cross- border crimes like ammunitions, smuggling, money laundering and drug abuse, so am 100% sure that our relationship with the Chinese government will be very solid for the people in the country to live in peace and harmony without disturbances in terms of security", he said.

Responding to the recent reports as regards the shooting of the two Chinese nationals in Lilongwe, Ng'oma pledged to give a token of 2 million kwacha to anyone who can give a tip about those involved in the matter.

He has since urged police officers who can successfully do the investigations on the matter to get promotions.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador Zhou has reiterated his government's commitment to support the Ministry of Homeland Security with vehicles to be used in security departments like the Malawi police service among others.