Tanzania: Kagera Ras Wants Committee to Assess Magnitude, Impact of Floods

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Toba Nguvila has directed the Bukoba District Disaster Management Committee to assess the magnitude and impact of the floods that hit Bukoba Municipal Council recently.

Equally, he directed councils from Muleba, Bukoba, Ngara, Biharamulo, Kyerwa, Karagwe and Misenyi districts to ensure that drainage systems are well preserved to allow water to flow smoothly.

He warned people to avoid throwing garbage in drainage infrastructure, ordering residents and relevant authorities to clear banks of the Kanoni River to allow water to flow smoothly. He also urged people living in flood prone areas to shift to safer areas for their own safety.

Mr Nguvila issued the directives on Monday following floods that hit Bukoba Municipal Council on Saturday morning, forcing several residents to flee their homes while several properties were swept away.

"The Bukoba District Disaster Management Committee has been tasked to establish the magnitude and impact of the floods that hit Bukoba Municipal Council. This will enable the government to know the kind of assistance needed to the affected households and the infrastructure," he said.

Heavy rainfall started raining at around 6.30 a.m on Saturday morning and by 10 a.m. most of the streets in Bukoba Municipal Council had already flooded forcing people to flee their homes for their own safety while several properties including mattresses and cooking utensils were swept away.However, there were no deaths recorded.

Three people were injured during the flooding and were admitted to the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital. They were identified as Sauda Mohamed (33), Lineth Kabelinde (22) and a one month-old baby boy identified by a single name-as Albert. They were all discharged yesterday.

Some of the notorious areas often affected by floods in Bukoba Municipality include Omukigusha and Kashabo streets in Hamugembe Ward, Nyamkazi (Miembeni Ward), Kashai/ Matopeni, Katatolwansi and some parts of Bunena area.