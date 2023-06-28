Africa: Medic East Africa, Medlab East Africa to Host Region's Largest Medical Expo in Nairobi

Nairobi — Kenya will host the largest medical exhibition in the region in September this year in Nairobi.

The Arab Health, FIME, Africa Health, Medlab Middle East- Informa Markets have announced the commencement of Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa, which will be taking place at the KICC from September 11-13, 2023.

Themed 'Redefining healthcare delivery in East Africa', the event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health Kenya and it will bring together the international and regional healthcare communities to improve healthcare delivery for the people and transform the future of healthcare in East Africa.

The event aims to attract over 5,000 healthcare and laboratory professional visits from around the world, making it the biggest healthcare exhibition in the East African region.

It will also showcase over 150 leading global brands from over 20 countries like Abbott, Snibe Diagnostics, Crown Healthcare, and more.

Confirmed countries participating at the event include France, Greece, Italy, Romania, Cyprus, Switzerland, Türkiye, Kenya, China, India, United Arab Emirates and United States.

The event will also include participation of key regional healthcare organisations including the Kenyan Healthcare Federation, the Association of Clinical Pathologists, the Surgical Society, the Medical Association and the National Public Health Institute.

In parallel to the exhibition, the free-to-attend congress will feature the Healthcare Summit 2.0 conference and the Laboratory educational sessions conference tracks will also take place throughout the 3-day event to offer a collaborative environment for healthcare and laboratory professionals, policymakers, researchers, and technology experts to discuss challenges and opportunities in achieving better health systems.

The diverse line-up of regional and international experts will share cutting-edge insights and best practices on Healthcare Excellence, Public Health, and Equity to address public and private healthcare challenges in the region.

Some of the featured speakers at the event include Adama Thiam, Head of Emergency Operations Support and Logistics - WHO, Dr Muthoni Karanja, HIV Prevention Specialist - Department of Defence Kenya, Gerald Macharia, Chairman - KNPHI and Aaron K Mulaki Head of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement, African Constituency Bureau for the Global Fund.

"With the growth of the healthcare and laboratory industries in East Africa, Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa, will showcase the latest innovations and technologies driving the industry forward in the region, as well as provide the ultimate platform for meeting colleagues and discussing the latest trends impacting their respective industries," Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa Exhibition Director Tom Coleman said.

The convention will be a trading and business-sharing platform for industry professionals to promote interaction and trade amongst C-level management from hospitals, leading manufacturers, key government professionals, investors, dealers, and distributors.

Visitors will be able to source from 9 dedicated product sectors, including medical equipment and devices, imaging and diagnostics, disposables and consumer goods, healthcare and general services, medical laboratory, and wellness and prevention.

Medic East Africa and Medlab East Africa 2023 is free to attend for healthcare and laboratory professionals and investors across the East African region with a keen interest in healthcare delivery.corres