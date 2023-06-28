Kenya: Broadcasting PS Urges Creative Stakeholders to Leverage Tech for Job Creation

Nairobi — Broadcasting and Telecommunication Principal Secretary (PS) Edward Kisiang'ani has urged players in the creative industry to take advantage of technology to create more jobs.

The PS spoke at the Konza Technopolis Creative Economy Conference in Nairobi where he also said the success of the sector will also drive Kenya's economy up.

Professor Kisiang'ani expressed the government's commitment to streamlining the creative sector for favourable tax regimes and financing policies.

"The government is ready to support the creative economy so that it can create more jobs at individual and institutional level," the PS said.

"This sector presents a positive opportunity for more job opportunities for Kenyans because we don't have capacity in government to give everybody a job," he added.

The State will also spend Sh15.1 billion to develop the digital superhighway to position Kenya as a unique creative economy hub destination.

Konza CEO John Paul Okwiri said that they are supporting creative startups at the National Tier III data centre with one year free hosting in view of building a sustainable media city project.

"You will realise that the youth are asking for opportunities. With our state of the art data centre, we are providing an opportunity for the youth in creative economy with storage," said Okwiri.

The Konza Digital Media City is envisioned to provide an ecosystem that promotes training, research and innovation in the digital media and entertainment industries in Kenya and the African region.

Konza City is a flagship project of Kenya's Vision 2030.