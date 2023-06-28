Kenya: Koome Roots for Alternative Justice Mechanisms to Promote Equity

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged players in the justice sector to embrace and encourage Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) in order to resolve conflicts and improve access to justice for all Kenyans.

Speaking during the 2nd National Conference on AJS, Koome noted alternative justice mechanisms have the potential to promote social transformation by addressing the root causes of conflict and injustice.

"I believe that the various AJS mechanisms in our communities have the potential to transform the way we deliver justice in Kenya. They can help us to build a more just and equitable society for all," she said.

"They can serve as the engine driving our dream for having peaceful communities where social relations is nurtured enabling all of us to thrive and realize our potential."

AJS, Koome noted, can address issues such as land disputes and family disputes. She noted that by addressing the these issues, AJS mechanisms can help to build a more just and equitable society.

'Increase AJS uptake'

She continued by saying that the AJS can complement and supplement the formal justice system by providing alternative avenues for dispute resolution that are more suitable and satisfactory for the parties involved.

"Alternative justice systems are not new or foreign to us. [These] are part of our rich and diverse cultural heritage and traditions. They are based on values such as respect, dialogue, reconciliation, restoration, harmony, and community participation," she said.

"They are flexible, accessible, affordable, timely, and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people and they can also reduce the backlog and congestion of cases in the courts by diverting appropriate matters to alternative forums."

The CJ urged on the justice sector to embrace and increase the uptake of alternative justice systems in the communities and spheres of influence.

"I implore you today that let us rally together, united by our shared vision, to promote the uptake and legitimacy of Alternative Justice Systems in the resolution of disputes," she said.

"Let us make justice accessible to all Kenyans, for in the realization of this dream lies the fulfillment of our constitutional promise of equality, dignity, and freedom."