Kenya: Hoteliers Welcome Indigo Airline's Direct Route to Nairobi, Confident of More Business

Nairobi — Hoteliers have welcomed the announcement by Indian budget airline IndiGo for an entry into Kenya.

IndiGo is set to start direct flights to Nairobi from Mumbai from August 5 in what the tourism industry players say will boost business.

The new route, which is the carrier's 27th international destination, is a big plus to for business and leisure travelers.

"This new route for IndiGo Airlines comes as a welcome change after consistent lobbying for the Open Skies Policy for Kenya. Whilst we still push for all international airlines to be allowed to fly into Nairobi and Mombasa, this is certainly a step in the right direction where both IndiGo Airlines and Magical Kenya can benefit from the synergies and the networks that each possesses," said Bobby Kamani, Managing Director for Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa.

This partnership will allow customers of the airline access to a new destination in an entirely new region within a single itinerary besides providing customers with increased travel options as well as seamless baggage check-in to their final destination.

"The constant lobbying for the Open Skies by key tourism stakeholders is at least gaining some traction. New airlines flying into Kenya are key in aviation as they take advantage of scale and efficiencies to provide customers with more seamless and more cost-friendly travel options," Bobby said.

From the Kenyan capital city, safaris can visit the Maasai Mara as well multiple other national parks and wildlife reserves, opening numerous options for tourists.

"With India emerging as Kenya's third-largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo said.

"Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa and encompasses Savannah, Lakelands, as well as mountain highlands," he said.John Chirchir, A.g. CEO Kenya Tourism Board, said 'MagicalKenya' is delighted with IndiGo's launch of direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi, starting in August 2023.

"This represents a significant milestone in our efforts to increase the number of visitors from India, which is the leading market in Asia," he said.

Chirchir said the tourism board has formed a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing Kenya's status as the ultimate travel destination for Indian tourists seeking diverse experiences such as wildlife safaris, beach getaways, culinary delights, thrilling adventures, productive business meetings, and memorable occasions like weddings and honeymoons.

"Through our joint marketing and sales campaigns, we strive to solidify Kenya's appeal and attract more Indian travelers to explore its wonders," he said.

With this new route, IndiGo Airlines customers will now be able to fly to 28 destinations on the Kenya Airways network using Nairobi as the gateway to destinations.

IndiGo airlines passengers traveling via Mumbai on IndiGo can access 27 international destinations and countless domestic Indian destinations.