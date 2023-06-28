Southern Africa: SADC Accounts Committee Praises Angolan Parliament

Luanda — The chairman of the SADC Public Accounts Committee (SADCOPAC) Warren Mwambazi praised Tuesday in Luanda the role of the Angolan Parliament in the public accounts oversight system.

The also Zambian MP, who was speaking at the end of a meeting with the acting president of the Angolan National Assembly, Américo Cuononoca, said that, in recent times, Angola has been very active in this exercise, in which the country plays an important role at regional level.

"We are pleased to know that Angola is now very active", he said, adding that one of the missions of his delegation is training for members of the parliament's public accounts committees.

He defended continuous work in the inspection system and expressed the desire to see the process increasingly strengthened in the country, through the National Assembly and the Court of Auditors.

He said it is important to analyse the extent to which accountability can increase the national GDP, to assess the Government's compliance with this procedure, aiming at the prosperity of the people, as well as to see the possibilities for the Angolan parliament to help in the performance of this regional committee.

The interlocutor also underlined the need to exchange experiences and compare benchmarks on public account management, since the process is carried out in other countries in the region, such as, for example, Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania.

Warren Mwambazi headed a delegation of five SADCOPAC members, MPs from Malawi, Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania.

The delegation will visit Tuesday the Court of Auditors and the ministries of Finance and Telecommunications, Technologies of Information and Social Communication.

His stay in Angola is part of the institution's training programme on the public finance inspection process. VC/AL/ADR/CF/NIC