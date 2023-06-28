Kenya: Let's Carpool, Walk to Work, Boycott Tax Payment, Odinga Urges Followers

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has announces a number of radical measures it is taking in civil disobedience following the passage and assent of the Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking at the Kamukunji grounds during a rally, the coalition's leader Raila Odinga urged all Kenyans to boycott the payment of tax in protest of the law.

"A regime that has betrayed us does not deserve our delegated power, we shall fight for our rights as the people of Kenya," Odinga stated. "Ruto and his people have betrayed Kenyan."

The coalition at the same time declared an end to the bi-partisan talks even after a fresh invite for negotiations by their Kenya Kwanza counterpart.

According to Eugene Wamalwa, the decision to call off the talks was part of declarations the party has made as it plans to embark on a campaign of civil disobedience including refusal to pay taxes.

"We shall convene on Sabasaba – July 7, to unveil a program for civil disobedience to force the Ruto regime to go home," he stated.

" We shall embark on mass signature collection to signal the withdrawal of our sovereignty from officials of this illegitimate regime including William Ruto. Shall pursue collaboration and joining of forces with the civil society for the sake of our nation."