Angola: Namibe - Minister Pledges to Improve Social Support Programmes

Moçâmedes — Angolan minister of Social Action, Family, Promotion of Women and Gender Equality Ana Paula de Sacramento Neto Tuesday in south-west Namibe province stressed the sector's commitment to adjust and improve support programmes for vulnerable families aimed to ensure their self-reliance.

The minister was speaking to the press at the end of the visit to the local cooperatives.

Ana Sacramento Neto toured, among others, fishmongers, retreading, beauty salon, printing and Sheltering Centres for Street Children's.

The minister stressed that this adjustment in the programmes will help the beneficiary families to create other projects generating income and employment.

The minister hopes that these programmes actually bring benefit to those who are in need to improve their living standards.

She stressed that the Programme to Combat Poverty is contributing to the reduction of poverty, promoting the development of vulnerable families, with economic and social inclusion.

The minister has been in Namibe province to chair the MASFAMU methodological seminar to discus various topics related to support for vulnerable families in the five municipalities. FA/ART/TED/NIC