Angola: Higher Education Cancels Strike Until End of Academic Year

Luanda — National Union of Professors in Higher Education (SINPES) decided Tuesday to suspend the strike planned for today until 10 November, the institution's secretary general, Eduardo Peres Alberto, has announced.

Eduardo Peres Alberto, who was speaking to journalists today, after an Assembly of professors, said the interruption of the strike should obey two requirements.

The first has to do with the fact that the period of classes should extend until 15 August and the second to meet the lectures' demands.

According to the source, the failure to comply with these requirements may lead to the disruption to the beginning of 2023/2024 academic year.

SINPES is pushing for a salary estimated at 2.6 million kwanzas for full professors and 1.3 million kwanzas for trainee assistants.

The minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança said that in the current financial year there were no conditions for salary increases for professors.

As for health insurance, the minister said that the issue is being evaluated by the Ministry of Finance.

The classes in higher education sector resumed on 26 May 2023, after a strike called on 27 February. GMM/ART/DAN/NIC