Kenya: Azimio Exits Bi-Partisan Talks on IEBC Commissioners, Prepares for Civil Disobedience

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has announced that they have left the bi-partisan talks on the selection of commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during a rally in Kamukunji, Tuesday, Eugene Wamalwa said this was part of plans to embark on a "campaign of civil disobedience including refusal to pay taxes".

"Having imposed on us the punitive taxation measures contain in the Finance Act 2023 incomplete disregard of our views we declare and end to the bi-partisan talks to which we had signed our delegation in the hope that Kenya Kwanza will show interest in resolving the people issues including the cost of living," he said.

Wamalwa said there will be no more talks as he emphasised that the party will now take action.

"We shall convene on Sabasaba, July 7, to unveil a program for civil disobedience to force the Ruto regime to go home," Wamalwa said.

"We shall embark on mass signature collection to signal the withdrawal of our sovereignty from officials of this illegitimate regime including William Ruto. We Shall pursue collaboration and joining of forces with the civil society for the sake of our nation."

The Kenya Kwanza bi-partisan team had earlier stated that the IEBC panel will proceed with its mandate should Azimio not re-join the talks by Tuesday next week.

One of the preliminary issues cited by Azimio at the onset of the joint bipartisan talks was the reconstitution of the IEBC commissioners selection panel.

The Bipartisan committee Co-chair George Murugara urged Azimio to onboard the talks, after weeks of inaction.

"If Azimio does not come back for talks, the IEBC selection panel that was formed will continue with its work," he said.