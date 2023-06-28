Uganda: Justice Amoko to Be Buried At Ancestral Home in Nebbi, Court Rules

The High Court in Kampala has ruled that former High Court judge, Stella Amoko Arachi will be laid to rest at her ancestral grounds in Nebbi.

Whereas the deceased's husband, wanted the remains laid to rest at his home in Adjumani, the late Justice Amoko's children and other family members insisted on burying her at the ancestral grounds in Nebbi.

The children later petitioned court for an order to have their mother's will to have her buried at her ancestral grounds honoured.

On Tuesday afternoon, Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka of the Family Division of the High Court reasoned with the children of the deceased justice of the Supreme Court that it is only prudent that her wish to be laid to rest near her late dad Michael Pacho and her aunt , Julia Angeyo at their ancestral home at Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality is honoured.

"In conclusion, the wishes of the late Hon. Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko made known to the applicants and the family including the first respondent in a meeting of 18/06/2023 held at Kinawataka Mbuya Kampala informed the program that showed that the deceased would be buried at Jukiya Hill Ward in Nebbi District; the said wishes are encapsulated in her position as a princess in her tribe; no justification has been made for not honouring the deceased's wishes," Justice Katunguka said.

" The late Justice Stella Arach Amoko is entitled to her culture even in death; and she is entitled to be buried according to the culture and customs of the Jonam people in the Ragem chiefdom in Nebbi District; Since the children of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko have their home in Nebbi where together with her they used to call home it is prudent that she be buried near/at the said home."

The justice of the Family Court therefore directed that the remains of Justice Amoko be laid to rest at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba Village Nebbi District;

"The second respondent(Attorney General) in consultation with the applicants and the first respondent(Ambassador James Idule Amoko) is directed to immediately commence the burial arrangements of the late Hon. Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko who shall be buried at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba Village Nebbi District."

The judge also directed that Ambassador Amoko and his family members shall freely attend the funeral of the late justice of the High Court but also directed that the burial should not be delayed any further.