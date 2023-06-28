Africa: 200 Days to TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023

Today marks exactly 200 days to the kick-off of Africa's biggest event - the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote D'Ivoire 2023.

The opening match will be played on 13 January 2024, with the final set for 11 February.

With plans and preparations in full swing for the biggest event on African soil, CAF in partnership with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) are hard at work in preparation for what is considered to be the biggest event on African soil.

Following the official launch of the new identity of CAF's flagship competition last month - fans, footballers, and the entire African football fraternity is abuzz with excitement with the newly launched logo that is earning rave reviews across the world for its distinctly unique and African look.

The new identity of the tournament was carefully crafted to pay homage to the richness of the Ivorian culture and the continent of Africa as a whole while beautifully representing the essence of African football and the splendour of the host nation.

Since its unveiling, the new identity - which is inspired by the vibrant tapestry of Africa's heritage, spirit and energy - continues to be received with great excitement by fans and footballers across the world, who continue to share it across various digital platforms in the excitement of what is to come next year.

With the clock ticking down to kick off, preparations are already underway for the Official Draw of the tournament, which will take place on 12 October.