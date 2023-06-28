Kenya: President Ruto Leads Kenyans in Wishing Muslims Eid Mubarak

Nairobi — President William Ruto has led Kenyans in extending his Eid Mubarak wishes to the Muslim community, as they observe Idd-Ul-Adha.

In his message, President Ruto emphasized the significance of the day, urging the Muslim faithful to draw inspiration from its core values of "sacrifice, faith, and unwavering obedience to the will of Allah".

"May this blessed day inspire these spiritual virtues in the hearts of all Muslims and also bring joy, peace, and blessings," he said.

Idd-Ul-Adha is an important religious holiday for the Muslim faithful that commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

Muslims worldwide mark the celebration with a sense of gratitude, faith, and sacrifice.

It starts with a special congregational prayer held in mosques or open spaces, where Muslims dress in their finest attire.

During the prayer, the imam delivers a sermon, and after its completion, they joyfully greet and embrace each other, exchanging the traditional greeting "Eid Mubarak," meaning "Blessed Eid."