Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Niger Coach Yahaya Unfazed By Injuries Ahead of Gabon Clash

Niger's U23 team is gearing up to face Gabon in a Group B encounter of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, and head coach Zakariaou Ibrahim Yahaya has expressed unwavering determination despite injury concerns within the squad.

Following their impressive goalless draw against defending champions Egypt in their opening match, the Niger team returns to the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier with heightened confidence.

"Securing a draw against a formidable team like Egypt has provided us with motivation as we approach our second group match against Gabon, where we aim to secure a victory," explained Coach Yahaya.

Despite some players sustaining injuries in the previous match, Yahaya remains unfazed, asserting that the team has capable replacements ready to fill the respective positions. "We will not be troubled by these injury challenges as we have talented players who can step up," added Yahaya.

The coach acknowledged the team's goal-shyness in the first match but assured that they have addressed the issue and will convert their scoring chances in the upcoming game. "The players are determined to strike a better balance and capitalize on their opportunities in front of goal, as we desperately need maximum points," he emphasized.

Yahaya also acknowledged the strength of the Gabon team, despite their loss in the opening match, highlighting their unpredictable nature. The encounter promises to be a tough battle as both teams strive to secure a vital victory.

Naim Nhour Jan Van Attenhoven, the team's first-choice goalkeeper, echoed Yahaya's sentiments, emphasizing their determination to fight for a win despite the obstacles they face, including injuries.

"We are up against a team that also suffered a defeat in their first match and will come out with a strong desire to triumph. Nevertheless, we have prepared meticulously, and the players are eager to bring joy to the people back home in Niger," said Attenhoven.

Wearing the national team jersey and representing Niger is always an immense honor for the players, and they are driven to make their nation proud through their performance on the pitch.

As Niger prepares to face Gabon, their resolve remains unshaken. Despite the challenges they face, they are determined to overcome adversity and secure a crucial victory. Football enthusiasts eagerly await this clash, which promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the U23 AFCON 2023 tournament.

Stay tuned as Niger and Gabon lock horns in a contest that will shape their journey in this prestigious tournament. The U23 AFCON 2023 continues to captivate fans worldwide, showcasing the tenacity, skill, and passion that define African football.