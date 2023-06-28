Tunisia: Enfidha-Hammamet Airport Sees Significant Increase in Number of Passengers

Tunis/Tunisia — Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, on Monday, welcomed 3,248 tourists from various countries on Monday on 19 flights from several European cities and capitals, local tourism delegate in Sousse, Taoufik Gaied, told TAP on Tuesday.

The large number of trips through Enfidha-Hammamet airport reflects a significant improvement in the region's tourism indicators over the last period, a trend that has had a positive impact on the Sousse El-Kantaoui tourist area, Gaied said.

During the period June 11-20, 2023, the Sousse El-Kantaoui area recorded 36,298 visitors, compared to 31,211 during the same period last year, up over 16%, he added.

This is also the case for hotels in the region, where the number of overnight stays reached 174,686 during the same period, compared to 108,660 the previous year, an increase of more than 61%, according to the same source.