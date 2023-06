Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Muslims are celebrating the 1444th Eid al-Adha across the country.

Eid al-Adha is the second biggest holiday being celebrated in remembrance of the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

The act of sacrifice is carried out following the Eid Prayers, which are performed in congregation at the nearest Mosque.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated with love, unity and brotherhood among Muslims.