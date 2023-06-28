Zimbabwe: High Court to Hear Application Challenging Kasukuwere's Presidential Candidature On Friday

Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere will know his fate Friday June 29 when the High Court is expected to sit and determine if he qualifies to contest for Presidency in the upcoming general elections.

This comes after a Zanu PF activist, Lovedale Mangwana filed an urgent chamber application seeking to bar him from arguing Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

Mangwana said the Nomination court violated the constitution in accepting his nomination papers.

He cited Kasukuwere, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as respondents.

The matter has been set down for hearing before justice David Mangota.

"The decision by the Nomination Court to accept Kasukuwere's nomination papers is in violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter's roll," he said in his submissions.