Zimbabwe: Gold Mafia - Months Later, Gold Smuggler Macmillan Apologises for 'Embarrassing' Role in Al Jazeera Exposè; Claims He Was Intoxicated

CONVICTED gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan has apologised for his "embarrassing role" in the Al Jazeera Gold Mafia documentary series which aired its first episode three months back.

In the documentary series, Macmillan claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa was his then 'partner' and he allegedly spent 60 days in prison to protect him.

"I have been doing gold since I was 19, I went to jail for the first time when I was 21... and you will not believe this but my partner is the President. I did 60 days in the prison and my partner is the new President," he bragged in the exposè.

He added that after his arrest he received threats on his life from 'two very ginormous black guys' if he ever 'mentioned' Mnangagwa.

The documentary exposed how hundreds of millions worth of gold were being smuggled to Dubai by individuals including Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel, Kamlesh Pattni, Simon Rudland and Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya who have connections with the highest offices.

Bank accounts and assets of locals implicated were frozen by the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit but this was later lifted following investigations.

In a statement Macmillan claimed he was under the influence of alcohol apologising to anyone offended by his conduct.

"I would like to apologise to my family, friends, fellow Zimbabweans and to all those people... offended (by) my behaviour and comments as shown in the recent Al Jazeera gold mafia series.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I made many statements under the influence of alcohol that were boastful, untrue, derogatory and malicious that have caused harm to those around me, in business with me... industry that I had worked in... Zimbabwe banking and financial sectors, and those in important positions of authority..," he said, adding he was "thoroughly gutted by the whole episode," reads the statement

While others fingered in the damaging series are contemplating lawsuits against the Qatari-based news network, the government has moved to dispel the "scandalous and epic allegations in the four-part expose" by instituting several investigations into various allegations raised in the film.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda stopped investigations being conducted by the National Assembly Committees into the gold smuggling and money laundering allegations saying other arms of State are better placed to probe the exposé.