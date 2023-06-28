Africa: Rwanda to Host Key Trade Insurance Event in July

27 June 2023
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Samson Berhane

Kigali, Rwanda will welcome leading African finance ministers and investors in July for the annual general meeting of the African Trade Insurance Agency and an investor roundtable on trade and investment risks on the continent.

The African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) announced that its 23rd Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place from July 5 to 7 2023 in the Rwandan capital. The event will also include an Investor Roundtable under the theme "Re-thinking Risk, Enabling Finance."

ATI CEO Manuel Moses said the roundtable will discuss Africa's economic challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change. He noted that several countries have high debt loads that threaten debt distress while climate change continues to impact African economies.

During the event, ATI will also unveil its new brand identity as the trade and investment insurer expands its role in African development.

Rwanda's Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana welcomed ATI's choice to host the annual meeting in Kigali, saying "Rwanda is happy to be the host of ATI's Annual General Meeting and I would like to extend a warm welcome to our visiting guests."

Rwanda was one of the seven founding members of ATI along with Kenya, Burundi, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Finance ministers from 21 ATI member countries are expected to attend the annual meeting along with regional and international investors, insurers and other entities.

