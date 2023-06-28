Rwanda: Mr Eazi's Choplife Gaming Partners With Rayon Sport, Names Nandy as First Brand Ambassador

Choplife Gaming (www.choplifegaming.com), which operates online sports betting franchises in five African markets, has partnered with Rwanda's biggest football club, Rayon Sports Football Club.

Under the agreement with Rayon Sports Football Club, Choplife Gaming will feature on the left sleeve of club jerseys during the next season of the Rwanda National Football League. The partnership also includes investment aimed at promoting the Rayon Sports brand locally and internationally, as well as funds for talent acquisition and management.

"We are delighted and grateful for the support that Choplife has shown by signing as Rayon Sports F.C's sleeve sponsor. We are thrilled that this sponsorship will foster a strong relationship as we embark on two exciting seasons ahead," said Jean Fidèle, the President of the club.

Speaking during the press conference and signing; Evalde MulindinKaka, A.G Director General of the Ministry of Trade and Industry says "As a regulator of the gaming sector, we ensure that companies operating in Rwanda comply to applicable laws but beyond this, we are very supportive of responsible development initiatives such as this, particularly in the gambling industry"

This partnership is part of Choplife Gaming's sustainable community investment program. "As part of the sustainable community investment program, we partner with organisations that have a positive social and economic impact on the communities we operate in," says Mrs Aimee P. Cyuzuzo, Country Manager at Choplife Gaming.

"Under this campaign, we will identify organizations, both for-profit and non-profit, in all five markets that meet the criteria of social economic impact on the community."

In a separate announcement, Choplife Gaming named Tanzanian music icon Nandy as its first brand ambassador. As the brand ambassador, Nandy will primarily be involved in selecting, supporting, and activating all Sustainable Community Investment programs of the brand across Africa.

About Choplife Gaming (Choplifegaming.com)

Choplife Gaming is one of the leading gaming franchise operators in Africa, operating in five markets across East and West Africa. The company is committed to expanding across Africa by representing trusted brands in its portfolio and prides itself on adhering to the highest standards of operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

About Rayon Sports Football Club (Rayonsports.rw)

Rayon Sports FC is the most popular club in Rwanda, famous in the region as well as on the African continent. Famously known under the nickname "Gikundiro" (translated as 'dearly loved'). Rayon Sports FC was established in 1965 and was given legal status in 1968. Since then, Rayon Sports Football Club has gone on to win more than 35 trophies.

About Nandy

Faustina Charles Mfinanga, popularly known by her stage name Nandy, is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and actress. She was born and raised in Moshi, Tanzania in Kilimanjaro Region. She won the All Africa Music Awards twice in the best female artist in the East Africa category in 2017 and 2020.