Rwanda: RwandAir Starts Direct Flight to Paris

RwandAir has launched its inaugural flights to Paris, operating three times a week, providing customers with convenient access to the chic and vibrant European city. RwandAir revealed the development of the new route on Tuesday, June 27.

Yvonne Makolo, Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir, expressed the airline's excitement and pride in celebrating the launch of the new thrice-weekly service from Kigali to Paris.

"We know this fantastic new route to the French capital will prove very popular with our customers. From tourists looking to discover the chic and sophisticated city of Paris, or eager to explore the beauty and wildlife of Rwanda, RwandAir's new flights will also reunite friends and families and enable businesses to build stronger international links," she said.

Makolo further pointed out that RwandAir looks forward to growing its presence in the French market as they continue to expand the international route network and connect Africa with Europe and more overseas destinations.

Upon the new development, customers flying between Rwanda and France will now be able to reach Paris in a journey time of eight hours and 30 minutes.

Flight WB700, according to the statement, will depart from Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 00:40 am. Passengers on board can anticipate arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 09:30 on the same day.

#Paris bound!The inaugural flight took off minutes ago at Kigali International Airport -- the flight is operated by Airbus A330-300. #FlyTheDreamOfAfrica #FlySafeWithUs #ConnectingAfricaToTheWorld pic.twitter.com/J3JhaLYPnO-- RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) June 26, 2023

The returning flight, WB701, departs from Paris at 09:30 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and arrives at RwandAir's home hub at 06:00 am the following morning.

"The new flights to the 'City of Light' will now allow customers to fly with RwandAir on the only direct service between Rwanda and France as the airline accelerates its ambitious growth strategy and adds a 25th destination to its route map," reads part of the statement.

Moreover, the new route will also open access for travellers from France directly to the heart of Africa to explore Rwanda's magnificent scenery and wildlife, including its beautiful national parks and world-famous mountain gorillas.

Meanwhile, the public hailed the new route, including Louise Mushikiwabo, the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Mushikiwabo said: "I would like to share the joy of welcoming our little bird to France for the first time in history, now parked at Roissy Charles de Gaulle International Airport, as a regular passenger of RwandAir, I wish you a special welcome to LEGACY," she tweeted.