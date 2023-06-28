Rwanda: Muvandimwe Joins Mukura on a Two-Year Deal

Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports have completed the signing of left-back Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe from Rayon Sports on a two-year deal.

The experienced lateral defender joined the Huye-based club on a free transfer after his contract with the Blues expired at the end of the season.

He is expected to bring stability to Mukura's defense, especially in the left flank, which was one of their porous areas in the just-concluded season.

The former Gicumbi and Police FC player becomes the club's third signing after Gerard Ndayongeje from Burundian side Vital'O FC and Etoile de l'Est centre back Eric Niyonzima who both signed last week.

Mukura are now in search of attackers as they look to fix their offensive department.

The team expressed interest in Ghanaian striker Samson Eduku who scored 14 league goals in the Ghana Premier League during the just-concluded season but saw his team Tamale Cities FC being relegated.