Rwanda: Public Indecency Acts Clarified in New Penal Code Bill

27 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

In the newly proposed changes to the current law determining offences and penalties, the government has clarified acts of public indecency, among them exposing one's nudity.

The bill, which was tabled before parliament on June 26, names nudity and sexual intercourse performed in public as acts of public indecency, which could attract up to three years in prison.

The current penal code, which was passed in 2018, does not name any specific acts that amount to the offence of public indecency.

Article 135 of the current penal code says that any person who commits an indecent assault in public is liable to two to three years of imprisonment and a fine ranging between Rwf500,000 and Rwf1 million. Here, indecent assault is defined as an indecent act performed against a person's body without that person's consent.

Article 143 of the same law which is about public indecency says that any person who performs an indecent act in public commits an offence that attracts six months to two years of imprisonment.

In the proposed bill, the article on public indecency says, "A person who, in public, exposes his or her nudity or genitals, or performs sexual intercourse, commits an offence." Upon conviction, the person is liable to one to three years of imprisonment and a fine ranging between Rwf300,000 and Rwf500,000."

Explaining the relevance of the new changes to the 2018 law, Solina Nyirahabimana, the Minister of State in charge of constitutional and legal affairs, told lawmakers that acts of public indecency are among offences that are on the rise and affecting the Rwandan society negatively.

The Parliament approved the relevance of the bill on Monday, and referred it to the relevant house committee for further scrutiny.

