Rwandan University Ranks Among Top in Sub-Saharan Africa

A Rwandan university has secured the eighth spot with an impressive score of 68.3 out of 100 in the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) University Rankings released on Monday, June 26 by Times Higher Education -- a British magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.

The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) has also been recognised as the second-highest-ranking university in terms of impact on the African continent, achieving a remarkable score of 92.2, according to the report.

Among the ranked Rwandan institutions, Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA) also holds the 71st position. The rankings encompass 121 institutions that provided data for the league table.

Times Higher Education has specifically designed these rankings to address the unique challenges faced by higher education in the region, which is home to over a billion people.

The methodology employed in the rankings is a hybrid approach that encompasses five key pillars; resources and finance, access and fairness, teaching skills, student engagement, and Africa impact. By focusing on these pillars, the rankings aim to evaluate the three main missions of university activity; research, teaching, and impact.

Professor Abebe Bekele, the Dean of the School of Medicine at UGHE, shared his thoughts on the university's remarkable achievements with The New Times. He expressed appreciation for UGHE's inclusion among the top 10 institutions in Africa, acknowledging that it was a collective effort involving students, staff, management, and the board.

Bekele emphasised that their primary focus had always been their mission of advancing global health delivery by training a new generation of global health leaders who possess the skills to not only build but also sustain effective and equitable health systems.

Regarding UGHE's second-place ranking in terms of impact on the African continent, Bekele highlighted the significance of this accomplishment. He explained that the university's core mission revolves around serving not only Rwanda but also the entirety of Africa and beyond. The university prides itself on its diverse community, with students representing over 33 countries.

Professor Bekele further mentioned that the institution collaborates closely with ministries of health across Africa to develop and implement public health programmes tailored to meet their specific needs.

He in particular appreciated the support and encouragement the university is receiving from the Government of Rwanda, the Ministry of Health, the Higher Education Council and RMDC.

Bekele further stated, "Achieving a top ten ranking is testament to the dedication of our leadership, faculty (full time, adjunct and visiting), student and staff who are very serious in high-quality education and research, and the unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes and social systems to protect the most vulnerable."

UGHE, founded in 2015 as a not-for-profit institution, is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery worldwide. The university has established partnerships with prestigious organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Harvard Medical School, and the Cummings Foundation.

The institution offers three primary educational pathways, these include; a unique and innovative dual degree programme in medicine (MBBS/MGHD), a master's degree programme in global health delivery (MGHD) with tracks in health management, and gender, sexual and reproductive health.

Additionally, UGHE provides a series of executive education courses designed to equip professionals in healthcare delivery systems with the necessary skills to implement value-based programmes. With the distinction of winning three international awards since its inception, it is currently in the process of launching new programmes, including a PhD in medical sciences and health equity, midwifery and nursing leadership, global surgery, community health, and other relevant concentrations in healthcare delivery.

The Butaro Academic Campus, situated in Burera District, provides a conducive learning environment for non-clinical programmes, as well as undergraduate and graduate programmes in medicine, nursing, and oral health. The campus features various facilities, including a case study room, a clinical simulation centre, and a science laboratory.

Additionally, the Butaro District Hospital and Cancer Centre of Excellence, located nearby, offer students valuable opportunities for clinical placements and practical experience.