Rwanda is Ready for FIBA Africa U16 Qualifiers-Coach Habiyaremye

27 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda U16 boys team head coach Patrick Habiyaremye is optimistic that his side is ready for the forthcoming Under-16 Zone V African Basketball Championship qualifiers.

The continental junior competition kicks off Wednesday, June 28 and will run through June 30 at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

"The boys are all doing well. The mood and confidence levels in the camp are promising. We hope to do better in these qualifiers," Habiyaremye told Times Sport.

"Our aim is to get good results in every game we play."

The qualifiers are expected to attract four countries in the boys' category including hosts Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda while the girls' category will bring together Burundi, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The draw for the qualifiers takes place on the eve of the tournament [Tuesday].

The qualifiers will decide teams that will take part in the 2023 African nations tournament that will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from July 13-22.

The continental tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup for men and women.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.