Rwanda is Ready for FIBA Africa U16 Qualifiers-Coach Habiyaremye

Rwanda U16 boys team head coach Patrick Habiyaremye is optimistic that his side is ready for the forthcoming Under-16 Zone V African Basketball Championship qualifiers.

The continental junior competition kicks off Wednesday, June 28 and will run through June 30 at Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium.

"The boys are all doing well. The mood and confidence levels in the camp are promising. We hope to do better in these qualifiers," Habiyaremye told Times Sport.

"Our aim is to get good results in every game we play."

The qualifiers are expected to attract four countries in the boys' category including hosts Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda while the girls' category will bring together Burundi, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The draw for the qualifiers takes place on the eve of the tournament [Tuesday].

The qualifiers will decide teams that will take part in the 2023 African nations tournament that will take place in Monastir, Tunisia from July 13-22.

The continental tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup for men and women.