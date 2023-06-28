Uganda: Kansai Plascon Paints Mongers Afresh

With just days to the Nile Special 7s opening round scheduled for this weekend at the Dam Waters in Jinja, Plascon Mongers have unveiled their new Kit provided by their sponsors Kansai Plascon.

The event that also saw Mongers Junior side receive a new kit was held at the Plascon offices in the industrial area on Tuesday.

The Entebbe-based side also received equipment which included tackle bags, balls and gym equipment to facilitate their training sessions.

The Samurai manufactured red and blue full kit also includes an away kit and another for the junior side Jjengos.

The media briefing was attended by Plascon Uganda Managing director Santosh Gumte, brand manager Daniel Kayongo, Mongers chairman Elijah Kitooke Segawa, the side's sevens head coach Trevor Tusiime and players.

Kayongo believes this will boost the team's morale ahead of the Stone City 7s.

"Over the years, we have been showing our commitments to Ugandan sports. Today we are sponsoring and committing ourselves to rugby Mongers through the provision of a new kit to ensure that they are more energized and looking good ahead of the 7s this weekend. We want to ensure that their training and getting ready for the games is world class," noted Kayongo.

Club chairman Segawa Kitooke, relishes the good working relationship between the club and Plascon.

"We shall first use our new kit in the upcoming Nile Special 7s this weekend. We are very grateful to Plascon," he noted.

Captain Morgan Cheche and his assistant Joseph Mugisha believe the sponsorship is a timely boost for the side that finished the Nile Special rugby premiership 7th last season.