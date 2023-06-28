Uganda: Yeak Kabowa Win Second FUTSAL Title

28 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Martin Kaddu

The 2022/23 national FUTSAL Super League concluded over the weekend with Yeak Kabowa winning their second title.

Yeak Kabowa secured the league crown after a daring 2-1 victory over rivals Kisenyi futsal club in the final game of the campaign played at the Old Kampala Futsal Arena.

Yeak who had edged Edgars 6-2 in their day's opening game won the league with 25 points, five points above second placed Kisenyi.

Coming into the final match day on Sunday, Kisenyi were level on points with Yeak, but collected just one point in their two games to lose grip on the title.

They had earlier drawn 4-all with last season's champions Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Sahaf Kakande was named the best goalkeeper of the season, Yeak's captain and defender Bruno Ssegirinya was the Most Valuable Player of the Season while Luzira's Omara Samuel won the golden boot after scoring 13 goals in ten games.

