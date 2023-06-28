Uganda: TB Patient Escapes From Hospital, Killed On the Street

28 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

Police in Arua is investigating the circumstances under which a Tuberculosis patient called Aluma Akbar ended up dead on the street.

According to police, the deceased, a resident of Charanga parish, Yumbe town council in Yumbe district, was admitted to Arua regional referral hospital from Yumbe as a patient of tuberculosis on June 22nd in the TB Ward.

"However, he escaped from the regional referral in the night of June 26th at unknown time, and moved towards Mvara direction where he was beaten to death by unknown persons. It's not yet established as to whether the deceased moved out of the hospital bed on a bad mission or due to mental problem as a result of the sickness," said SSP Josephine Angucia the police spokesperson of West Nile region.

Police said that no arrest has been made yet as investigations continue under Arua Central Business Division CRB 517/2023.

Angucia urged the public to desist from taking the law into their hands and desist from acts of mob justice which are only barbaric but also unlawful.

