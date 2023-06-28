Zimbabwe: Special Olympics Team Back From World Games

Ellina Mhlanga — Zimbabwe's team returned home yesterday from the Special Olympics World Games held in Germany with board member Life Chemhere applauding the athletes for a good show that saw them claiming eight medals.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sport event with thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities competing.

This year's Games were held in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25 and Zimbabwe were represented in athletics, bocce and golf.

They got two gold medals, two silver and four bronze.

"Indeed we are in cloud nine, we are very happy, ecstatic about it.

"Out of those eight medals, we had two gold, two silver and four bronze. So, yes our athletes were exposed to high profile competition and we acquitted ourselves quite well. Achieving gold medals at such a level is by no means a small achievement, so we are happy.

"In terms of connections at their level they also had some linkages, creating new friendships . . . So I think it was a huge achievement.

"Then, from the coaching perspective, it was time for our coaches to realise their efforts. They had worked for a long period anticipating these Games, so they had a good opportunity to gauge themselves," said Chemhere.

The gold medals came from Tinaye Hlangabezi in athletics and Tariro Mutosvori in bocce.

The two silver medals were won by Daniel Musekiwa and Lloyd Dube (unified) in golf and Brenda Gambiza in athletics.

Also in golf, Faith Mavunga and Hilda Kamalizeni (unified) picked bronze as did the pair of Sharon Gosa and Kaylynn Chikara, who weighed in with a bronze each.

Angeline Goremusandu settled for bronze in bocce.

Athletics coach Taurai Muboko said the event was an eye opener and was pleased with the outcome.

"For us it was an eye-opening experience.

"Generally the team performed very well. It was a nice experience for the athletes as well as for the coaches because it was our first time to go there. We met a lot of people with a lot of experience.

"Then our team was there competing with the world. We are very happy about our team because we just looked at the stage that we were performing at and looked at our performance, we are very proud of our team," said Muboko.

Silver medallist Gambiza said she is happy to have represented the country well at the Games.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am happy. I am really excited. I won a silver medal representing girls and women, so I am really excited," said Gambiza.

Bocce coach Maita Nyarota said the inclusivity of the Games is important for the development of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

"I like the inclusion part of the whole thing which is something that is being talked about here, inclusion, everybody has got the same opportunity. So that was the main thing that we are happy about for these Games.

"The sharing of gifts, the confidence in them has raised dramatically, so much, these guys, my athletes used to be quiet feeling excluded but now they are even talking, they are even laughing, they are happy. It's just an experience that is overwhelming to them," said Nyarota.

Golf coach Simon Murungweni was also pleased with the team.

"In terms of performance on the course I think they did very well, I think for the next World Games if they do qualify most of them will not be in the same divisions that they are in now because of the work they have put in and also the progress that they have done," said Murungweni.