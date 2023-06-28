Zimbabwe: We Will Take It Game By Game - Williams

Edison Chikamhi — In-form Zimbabwe cricket star Sean Williams says the Chevrons will take it one game at a time in the Super Six stage as they target a successful campaign in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Zimbabwe have had a perfect run after winning all four group A games against Nepal, Netherlands, USA and pre-tournament favourites West Indies, to emerge as one of the favourites to land the two tickets for the ICC World Cup finals to be held in India later this year. But to many of their fans memories of the disappointment they suffered at the last hurdle of the previous campaign are still fresh, after minnows UAE turned a promising campaign into a nightmare with a shock result in the very last match at a packed Harare Sports Club.

"We have actually discussed that in the changing room already," Williams said.

"Before the game against West Indies we discussed how far we had gotten in the last Qualifier and how it just takes one game to take that away from you.

"I think being here before allows us to have learnt that lesson and to take a different approach towards that and have a better attitude towards certain things.

"If we can just take it game by game and go into each game as best we can and with the intensity that we want to play with I think we stand a good chance if we continue to do that," said Williams.

Zimbabwe will face minnows Oman tomorrow at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo before the big match against unbeaten Sri Lanka on Sunday at the same venue.

They will conclude their campaign against Scotland on Tuesday.

Williams has been in great form for Zimbabwe and he has scored two centuries and an a 91. He was the star of the show on Monday when Zimbabwe thrashed USA by 304 runs after scoring a career-best 174 runs from just 101 deliveries.

Zimbabwe recorded their biggest ODI total after amassing 408/6 and the victory margin against the Americans was the second biggest in the history of ODI cricket.

But the all-rounder showed signs of discomfort on his arm. Zimbabwe have so far suffered one casualty and replaced Clive Madande with Nyasha Mayavo.

"I have got nothing to worry with my body. Everything is well. Just a little bit of cramping, that's all. Probably it was squeezing the bat a bit too hard there but losing Clive Madande is a big loss for us.

"We know the damage he can do at the backend of an innings. He has won games for Zimbabwe, which is huge for us.

"We want those match winners in our side and whoever is going to replace him has got some big boots to fill but it is what it is at the moment and we have got to continue stay focused and not let these small hurdles get on our way," said Williams.

ICC MEN'S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 2023 SUPER SIX AND PLAYOFF FIXTURES (All matches start at 0900h local time)

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Oman, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: Ireland v USA Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: Scotland v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: Nepal v UAE Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: Netherlands v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super 6: West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super 6: Scotland v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super 6 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club