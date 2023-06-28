Rwanda: 1,500 Athletes Confirmed for Bugesera 20 Km Race

At least 1,500 athletes have registered to take part in the upcoming 2023 Bugesera 20-kilometer race slated for July 2, organizers have said.

The multi-category race is organised annually by Gasore Serge Foundation in partnership with Bugesera District under the theme "Run to Restore" not only to reflect on rebuilding the district but also in virtue of widespread effort to transmit the importance of sports in unity and reconciliation as the country marks 29 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The latest race is divided into different distance categories to cater to different participants. There will be 20 kilometers for elites, eight kilometers for juniors, and five kilometers for the 'run for fun' categories in athletics as well as 40 kilometers in cycling.

There will also be a special race for persons with disabilities to ensure inclusiveness in the competition.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bugesera District Mayor Richard Mutabazi said that "this year's edition will focus on raising awareness on hygiene and anti-drug abuse."

"We are doing this for the sixth time, and we always have a special call to action every year. We are this time going to use this opportunity to sensitize our community about hygiene and fighting drug abuse," Mutabazi said.

La Palisse Hotel will serve as the starting and finish line for all participants in cycling and athletics.