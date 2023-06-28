Sudan Troika, Civil Society, White Banners Initiative Demand an End to the Fighting

Khartoum / Washington DC — A Sudanese journalist has launched the White Banners initiative to demand an end to the war between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A group of 30 human rights organisations in Sudan have sent an open letter to the international community on the need to stop the violence. The Sudan Troika (USA, UK, Norway) has discussed the need for coordinated international pressure to halt the fighting and ensure unhindered humanitarian access.

Journalist Sabah Mohamed El Hasan has called on the Sudanese people to wear white and raise white flags on the third day of the Eid El Adha (Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice) that started today.

"The White Banners initiative is a peaceful rejection of the war," she told Radio Dabanga. "We have called on people living in areas not affected by the war to raise white flags on their roofs and doors on Friday, June 30, and carry white flags in the streets to demand an end to this absurd war."

The initiative will coincide with "events announced by revolutionary groups".

The journalist said that many resistance committees reacted positively to the initiative, "especially those in Atbara and Khartoum North". A number of journalists and politicians are actively supporting the initiative, including Wajdi Saleh, former head of the Empowerment Removal Committee that was dissolved after the military coup d'état in October 2021.

"The initiative is meant as a message to the world confirming the commitment of the Sudanese to peacefulness."

Open letter

The Confederation of Civil Society Organisations, the Darfur Bar Association, and 28 other civil society and human rights organisations in Sudan, have sent an open letter to the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the European Union, and other regional and international actors involved in the situation in Sudan, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council, on the need to stop the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country.

The organisations described the international response to the violence in Sudan as "silent and inadequate" and called for clear condemnations of the role of the RSF in committing atrocities in West Darfur.

Both the RSF and the SAF must be held accountable for the violence: the RSF for failing to stop the widespread and systematic killings of civilians by its soldiers, and the army for failing to exercise their constitutional duty to protect civilians from the heinous crimes currently being committed in West Darfur.

The letter urged the international community to take measures to protect civilians in the Darfur region and throughout Sudan.

Troika

The US Department of State in Washington D.C. hosted special envoys from Norway and the United Kingdom on June 21-22 to discuss "as members of the Troika the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and the need for coordinated international pressure to stop the fighting, protect civilians, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access".

In a press statement yesterday, the US Department of State said that the Troika envoys "condemned the widespread human rights violations, conflict-related sexual violence, and targeted ethnic violence in Darfur, mostly attributed to soldiers of the RSF and allied militias, and reiterated calls for the RSF and SAF to control their forces, ensure respect for human rights, and hold accountable those responsible for attacks against civilians.

"The envoys expressed deep concern that increased fighting in Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile and other periphery areas risked further broadening the conflict and urged leaders of armed movements inside Sudan to stay out of the fight and support peace and a negotiated end to the conflict. They reiterated support for the Sudanese people's demands for freedom, peace, and justice."

Visit

Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, has announced that he plans to visit Chad to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Addressing a hearing organised by a parliamentary group of Sudan and South Sudan at the British parliament on Monday, he spoke about the inability to send troops to Sudan and stressed the need for the Sudanese parties to stop fighting.

He blamed El Burhan and Hemedti for the outbreak of the war and the sabotage of the Framework Agreement, and said they are only vying for power.