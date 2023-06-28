Africa: Morocco's Saibari - 'Our Ambition Is to Triumph in Every Contest'

Ismael Saibari, the talented midfielder of Morocco's U23 team, has voiced their unwavering determination to emerge victorious in every aspect of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Following an impressive 5-1 triumph over Ghana in a captivating Group A clash at the illustrious Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday night, Saibari, whose instrumental performance earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match accolade, expressed their team's ambitious mindset.

"We are constantly pushing forward, driven by the desire to conquer every match and ultimately secure the championship. We comprise a group of exceptional professionals who continuously strive for more," Saibari asserted during the award ceremony, addressing the assembled press.

The PSV Eindhoven player extended his heartfelt gratitude to the ardent local fans for their unwavering support.

"We are immensely thankful to all the fans who turned out in large numbers to rally behind us," he added, acknowledging the resounding atmosphere created by their fervent presence.

While Morocco has already secured their place in the semifinals, Saibari stressed that their focus remains unwavering as they contemplate their forthcoming encounter against Congo Brazzaville.

The hosts are set to clash with Congo Brazzaville in their final group stage match on June 30th in Rabat.

Buoyed by their remarkable performance thus far, the Moroccan contingent exudes confidence and an unyielding resolve to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.

As the competition intensifies, Morocco's upcoming showdown against Congo Brazzaville promises to be a gripping encounter.

The hosts will enter the match with their sights firmly set on a resounding victory, showcasing their unwavering commitment to excellence.

In their pursuit of triumph, Morocco's U23 squad, led by their exceptional midfielder Ismael Saibari, remains laser-focused on their ultimate goal.

With their loyal fans standing firmly behind them, the stage is set for a captivating clash.