Africa: Congo U23 Coach Ndonga Acknowledges Lessons Learned Despite Defeats

Cyril Ndonga, the head coach of Congo, has emphasized that despite their back-to-back losses at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, his young players have gained valuable lessons from their experiences.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Guinea in a Group A match held in Rabat on Tuesday, Ndonga candidly admitted that although they had arrived with lofty aspirations, their performance fell short of securing victory.

"The tournament has proven to be incredibly challenging. We entered with noble ambitions, but we are departing with important lessons learned," confessed Ndonga.

Reflecting on the match against Guinea, the coach acknowledged that his team had moments of control, yet lacked the necessary aggression. "Additionally, the unfortunate error by our goalkeeper and subsequent red card limited our options. However, we have one more match against the hosts, and we have the opportunity to demonstrate a different approach," he added.

Congo Brazzaville will face Morocco in their final Group A encounter on June 30th in Rabat.

Despite their disappointing results thus far, Coach Ndonga remains optimistic about the growth and development of his youthful squad. The challenging nature of the tournament has exposed them to invaluable lessons that will undoubtedly contribute to their future progress.

As they prepare to face the hosts, Congo Brazzaville aims to showcase their resilience and apply the knowledge gained from their previous matches. Although victory may prove elusive, the team is determined to leave a lasting impression and conclude their campaign on a positive note.

While Congo Brazzaville's journey in the AFCON U23 tournament may soon come to an end, the lessons learned and the experience gained by their promising young players will serve as a foundation for their continued growth in the world of football.