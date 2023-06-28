Rwanda: Kagame Expected in Seychelles for National Day

President Paul Kagame is expected in Seychelles for a state visit, Village Urugwiro has confirmed.

During his visit, the Head of State is expected to grace Seychelles' National Day parade on June 29, as the Guest of Honor, Seychelles' Office of the President said in a statement.

Kagame will also hold bilateral discussions with host President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House, and it is also expected that several bilateral deals and agreements will be signed to deepen ties.

"He will also address an Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly," the statement reads in part.

This will be the second time President Kagame visits Seychelles.

The development comes at a time when both countries share cordial relations particularly in areas of tourism, education and security (Police).

In April 2021, while presenting his credentials to President Ramkalawan, Rwanda's high commissioner to Seychelles Maj. Gen Charles Kalamba pointed out that tourism is on top of the agenda, as well as education for areas where cooperation is expected to be developed.

Both Rwanda and Seychelles have advanced efforts in promoting tourism.