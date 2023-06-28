Rwanda: Sunrise Close in on Rwamagana City's Mutangana

Sunrise FC are on the verge of signing Rwamagana City skipper Derrick Mutangana on a two-year deal.

Times Sport understands that talks between the two parties have reached an advanced stage and the central defender could sign the contract in the coming days.

Mutangana's one-year contract with Rwamagana City has expired and he has declined the club's proposal to tie him down for a new deal as a possible move to Sunrise FC beckons.

He previously also played for Kiyovu Sports during the 2020/21 season.

Should the deal materialize, Muntagana will become Sunrise's first signing under new coach Hassan Muhire just a few days after his appointment last week.