Rwanda: Sunrise Close in on Rwamagana City's Mutangana

27 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Sunrise FC are on the verge of signing Rwamagana City skipper Derrick Mutangana on a two-year deal.

Times Sport understands that talks between the two parties have reached an advanced stage and the central defender could sign the contract in the coming days.

Mutangana's one-year contract with Rwamagana City has expired and he has declined the club's proposal to tie him down for a new deal as a possible move to Sunrise FC beckons.

He previously also played for Kiyovu Sports during the 2020/21 season.

Should the deal materialize, Muntagana will become Sunrise's first signing under new coach Hassan Muhire just a few days after his appointment last week.

