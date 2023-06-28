Rwanda: How Will Rwanda Benefit From the Veterans Club World Championship?

It is just 11 months until the 2024 Veterans Club World Championship. A host football legend from across the globe are expected to convene in Kigali for the much-anticipated event which promises to bring a number of opportunities for host nation Rwanda.

From football development and partnerships to sports tourism, Rwanda could benefit immensely from the competitions which are coming to Africa for the first time.

Fred Siewe, the founder of the Veteran Clubs World Championship (VCWC), told Times Sport that the country's football will rise based on the competition and local clubs could form partnerships with foreign teams and entities in an effort to grow the game in Rwanda.

"We want Rwanda to progress in football, we want a generation of winners. I want Rwanda to win African cups. The country will benefit immensely from this event, local clubs can also form partnerships with foreign clubs and entities," Siewe told Times Sport in an interview.

The global event is expected to attract the creme de la creme in football with many former world class stars being in action.

At least 250 legends will be in Rwanda to grace the maiden edition of the tournament.

"We will have 250 legends in Rwanda. This is a new project, many people at first didn't understand but now they have got an insight and are embracing it," he said.

Aside from the sporting aspects, the tournament offers opportunities in the corporate world for companies in Rwanda to do business as there will be investors who will be coming in the country not just to enjoy football but also to invest.

"The promotion of the tournament also attracts investors, which helps the game.

We will also have corporate games involving institutions," he explained.

When Siewe expressed his interest to bring the VCWC to Rwanda, the government welcomed his move with open hands and, after announcing Kigali as the host city, some local entities started to come in for partnerships.

Visit Rwanda were first to reach a partnership agreement with VCWC before RwandAir followed as the official airline for football legends traveling to and from Kigali for the championship. But organisers are expecting more partners as

Organisers of the VCWC have, along with legends, been touring various cities of the globes to promote the competition and, as the tour continues, Siewe expects so many people to visit Rwanda

" The event has been promoted in Germany, France, Doha, Dubai and others. We will also be in the General Assembly of the UN on September 4th. Next up will be an African tour."

A trophy tour is also on the agenda where, beginning August, organisers look forward to taking the trophy to different parts of the world before bringing it to Kigali prior to a nationwide trophy tour in March 2024.

Rwandans will have a feel of the glittering trophy at stake as in March 2024, the cup will go on a nationwide tour throughout the whole country.

"Next year in March there will be a nationwide tour of the trophy. We will take it across the whole of Rwanda because we want Rwandans to come and enjoy the competition," Siewe said.

A $15,000,000 budget has been allocated in the tournament. A part of the budget is being spent on tours to promote the event, players' logistics and preparations in order to make the competition very vibrant.