Kenya: Nairobi County Govt to Prioritise Drug Abuse Menace, Eliminate Stigmatisation

Nairobi — Nairobi City County Government intends to prioritize the well-being of individuals affected by drug abuse, eliminate the stigmatization subjected to such persons, eradicating the discrimination they face, while reinforcing critical, preventive measures to protect our communities.

Speaking during the recent celebrations to mark the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at the Bomas of Kenya Rosemary Kariuki, the County Executive, Business and Hustler Opportunity, said that the latest statistics from NACADA indicated that 12.1 percent of the people in Nairobi consume alcohol, out of which 2.9% take illicit brews.

"The Business and Hustler Opportunities sector, have acknowledged that drug and alcohol addiction is a big problem in the city. For this reason, we are at the forefront and keen to take part in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse," she stated.

"As guided by the Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Act. 2014, and under the leadership of Governor Sakaja and his deputy, we are at very advanced stages of unveiling a County owned rehabilitation centre in Sinai, Makadara Sub County. More centres are set for construction."

The County Executive noted that often times, the most significant obstacles in addressing drug abuse is the stigma and discrimination towards affected persons. Instead of treating drug addiction as a health issue, it is often viewed as a moral failing or a character flaw.

A recent report by the World Health Organization revealed that about 270 million people, about 5.5% of the global population, had used psychoactive drugs in the previous year.

Said Ms Kariuki, "It is for this reason, that the county government, through the Liquor Board and directorate, have partnered with several stakeholders to ensure patients are treated and engaged meaningfully and positively during and after rehabilitation period. After which, measures have been put in place, in collaboration with the Social Services Sector, to ensure successful transition and integration of the patients back into the society. This will be achieved by providing training on skills that they can use to positively impact themselves and their communities in general."

Kariuki called upon all partners and key stakeholders of Nairobi City County Government to join hands with the Alcoholic Drinks and Control Board, and support their quest to regulate and control alcohol trade, as well as restore the sanity of families and communities for a better future, free from drugs and or alcohol addiction.

Kariuki was accompanied by Liquor Board Chair, Mike Rabar and Member; Judith Anyango, Chief Officer, Business and Hustler Opportunities, Zipporah Njeri, and Director Liquor, Rhoda Otieno