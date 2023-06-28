Rwanda: Mount Kigali University to Host Moot Court Competition

Mount Kigali University in partnership with Mount Kenya University, Parklands Law Campus will host the Mount Kenya University Regional Human Rights Moot Court Competition on Thursday, June 29.

The competition will take place at Mount Kigali University with the theme: "Climate Change Refugees - Enhancing Governments Transparency and Accountability in the Promotion of Human Rights."

Mount Kenya University, Parklands Law Campus is fully accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Council of Legal Education in Kenya to offer programs in Master of Laws, Bachelor of Laws, and Diploma in Law.

The programs seek to equip law students with broad-based skills and knowledge that are applicable both to Kenya and the international legal arena. Since 2009, the law campus has contributed to the training of outstanding lawyers equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of both national and international laws.

According to the director of Parklands law campus, Nelly Wamaitha, the theme for the competition will focus on alternative dispute resolution (ADR), forced migration law, and refugee law.

"This theme allows law students to explore innovative solutions to address the challenges surrounding displacement and the protection of human rights through alternative dispute resolution. The participation of our university, alongside schools of law from four universities from Rwanda that include University of Rwanda, University of Kigali, INES, and UNILAK will provide law students with a platform to interact and learn from diverse legal backgrounds," explained Nelly.

The competition helps law students enhance their legal knowledge, research, and advocacy skills in a simulated courtroom setting, she said.

"Through this competition, law students are challenged to engage with complex legal issues and present their arguments before experienced legal professionals. This experience provides them with practical, hands-on experience in the legal profession, allowing them to develop valuable skills such as critical thinking, public speaking, and legal analysis," Nelly said.

The acting Vice Chancellor, Martin Kimemia, said Mount Kigali University is happy to host the event and will endeavor to create a mentorship relationship between the legal profession and the law students.

"We expect the competition to be highly competitive, which leads to underscoring the pivotal role of scholarly research, analytical and advocacy skills, an invaluable investment for all in the legal profession," said Kimemia.

The role of law and justice in the East Africa Community (EAC) has seen great milestones towards the integration of partner states and enhanced regional peace and security, a result of constant reminders of the need for unity and a united purpose in safeguarding the regional integration agenda.