Rwanda: Police Chief Reiterates Need for Strengthened Community Policing to Deter Crime

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye has commended youth volunteers for their role in security and development programmes.

He reiterated the need for strengthened community policing efforts in fighting and preventing crimes.

While addressing 532 leaders of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP) from sectors, districts and national levels, and higher institutions of learning, in Kigali on Tuesday, June 27, IGP Namuhoranye said that safety and security is a shared responsibility.

The meeting focused mainly on two crucial aspects; crime prevention and increasing the number of RYVCP members.

The youth organisation created in 2013 by few people, majority university students at the time, has since grown to more than 730,000 members.

"Ensuring security of our country is not the sole responsibility of security agencies but the role of everyone. Continue to play an active role in crime prevention programmes and seize the available youth development opportunities," IGP Namuhoranye told the youth volunteers.

He reminded them that the government expects a lot from them, and to always share information on any suspected criminal acts or individuals engaged in crimes.

"What you do and the impact you create portrays a good image that even attracts other young people to join this family of youth volunteers. The increase in numbers of youth volunteers defines a big group that is not involved in crimes but rather a massive voice and helping hand in fighting criminality for a safer and crime-free environment required for sustainable development."

"The culture of volunteering is demonstrated by the good deeds... love for your country, supporting and improving the welfare of the disadvantaged, fighting and preventing crimes, and other human security activities," the Police Chief said.

The youth group has been credited for their volunteerism work valued in billions of money.

They have contributed in various ways including in construction and renovation of houses for disadvantaged families, roads, organic gardens, planting trees and supporting other human security and community development activities.